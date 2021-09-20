Late turnovers send Chiefs to 1st September loss in 5 years

Ahead 35-24 but facing third-and-long near midfield, Mahomes tried to throw a pass while being pulled down. It was picked off by Tavon Young, and the Ravens drove 56 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-30.

After a Kansas City punt, Baltimore scored again to take the lead — but the Chiefs were still in good shape when they drove into field goal range as the clock wound down. On second-and-3 from the Baltimore 32, Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball away. Kansas City never got it back.

Odafe Oweh, the rookie who forced and recovered the fumble, was drafted by the Ravens in the first round — with a pick they acquired when they traded offensive lineman Orlando Brown to the Chiefs.

“We got into field goal range pretty quickly there,” Mahomes said. “Then we were pretty much just trying to get down as close as we could to let (Harrison) Butker kick the field goal. Dude made a good play. He was getting blocked, he threw his hand out, hit it directly on the ball."

The turnovers were especially costly on a night the Chiefs allowed 251 yards rushing. Although Kansas City makes the game look incredibly easy sometimes, the defense left the Chiefs vulnerable — and then a couple mistakes cost them.

“When you have the opportunities to tackle, you've got to tackle,” Reid said. “We've got to do a better job getting off blocks. ... All that said, you have the ball and driving down that last series — what should have been the last series — and we fumbled.”

