Late taxes another troubling sign for electric truck startup

Company officials announced in January it had received more than 100,000 pre-orders for the Endurance and production was scheduled to begin this September, which critics claim is untrue.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns acknowledged during an earnings call in March that the SEC was conducting an inquiry based on a lengthy and hyper-critical report by the investment firm Hindenburg Research, which holds a short position on Lordstown Motors stock.

The shareholder lawsuits filed in federal court in Youngstown are largely based on the Hindenburg Research report, which says Lordstown Motors has "no revenue and no sellable product" and has "misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities."

The report and lawsuits say production of the Endurance is three to four years away based on information provided by a former employee.

Investors, business partners and former employees contend “the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy," one of the lawsuits claims.

A $735 million deal for 14,000 trucks the company announced earlier this year involved a purported buyer that doesn't operate a vehicle fleet and is based out of a small apartment building in Texas, according to the Hindenburg report.