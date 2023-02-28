Last witnesses in Murdaugh case before jury sees crime scene

“You’re trying to take me somewhere you probably don’t want to,” Crosby said, starting a tense exchange between the attorneys.

“You’re angry at him for stealing your money,” Harpootlian said.

“I have had anger with him, extreme anger, Mr. Harpootlian, because what he did with my law firm, my partners, his clients, our clients — what he did to his family. What he did to so many people,” Crosby said, bristling. “But you can’t walk around with anger.”

Harpootlian then asked Crosby if he thought Murdaugh killed his wife and son.

“I don’t have an opinion. I don’t have the benefit of the materials you have,” Crosby said.

Murdaugh is awaiting trial on about 100 other charges including financial crimes. Murdaugh, who has been disbarred, admitted to the thefts, which could carry decades in prison, on the stand last week.

Defense attorneys asked that the jury be able to visit the scene of the killings to help them understand how small the storage room is where Paul Murdaugh was killed and the distance between the two bodies. Prosecutors were against the visit, saying the scene looks different than it did in June 2021 as trees and vegetation has grown and no one has lived on the property since the killings.

Judge Clifton Newman is allowing only the jury, attorneys from both sides, security and police, and a court reporter to come. He banned drones from flying over. Once the jury leaves, one reporter, photographer and videographer will be able to see the property.

