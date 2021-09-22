Last person seen with Kristin Smart in 1996 heading to trial

Traces of human blood found were found under the deck along with stains in the soil and a disturbance in the earth the size of a human body, according to witnesses.

With a lack of DNA, “nothing links it definitively to Ms. Smart,” van Rooyen said, but it leads to “a strong suspicion it was Ms. Smart’s remains.”

Defense attorneys said prosecutors did not present enough evidence during a 22-day preliminary hearing to support the criminal charges. But van Rooyen said there was probable cause, a lesser standard of proof than beyond a reasonable doubt, which prosecutors will have to prove at trial.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors also presented evidence that four cadaver dogs stopped at Flores’ room and alerted to the scent of death near his bed.

Van Rooyen prevented prosecutors from presenting evidence alleging Paul Flores drugged and raped four women and engaged in dozens of acts including stalking, unwanted touching and aggressive sexual behavior.

Some women told police that Flores was referred to as “Chester the molester” and “psycho Paul,” according to a court document filed by prosecutors.

The judge said the evidence had limited relevance to the murder case and risked creating greater prejudice against Flores.

When Flores first spoke with police, he downplayed his interactions with Smart at the party and on the walk home. He said she walked to her dorm under her own power, though other witnesses said Flores was helping hold her up and that she had passed out earlier in the night.

Three days after Smart disappeared, Flores had a black eye that he told police he got playing basketball. Friends disputed that account and Flores later changed his story to say it happened while working on his car.

Van Rooyen said Flores' comments about the black eye showed a “consciousness of guilt.”

William Hanley, head of the district attorney’s investigative bureau in 1996, said Flores eventually stopped cooperating with authorities.

When Hanley asked Flores what he thought happened to Smart, he said she probably left with somebody and “he thinks she’s dead,” Hanley said.

Caption Paul Flores talks to his attorneys Sara Sanger and Robert Sanger on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Caption Paul Flores, left, talks to his attorneys Sara Sanger and Robert Sanger in a San Luis Obispo, Calif. courtroom on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 202.

Caption Paul Flores, listens during arraignment on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Caption Judge Craig van Rooyen listens during an arraignment for Paul and Ruben Flores on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Caption Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, left and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office detective Clint Cole listen to Judge Craig van Rooyen in a San Luis Obispo, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 202.

Caption Ruben Flores, right, talks to his attorney Harold Mesick after a ruling in a San Luis Obispo, Calif. court on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.