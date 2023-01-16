Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest

The government and RWE say the coal beneath Luetzerath is needed to ensure Germany's energy supply in the coming years. Environmental campaigners and scientists dispute this and warn that burning tens of millions of tons of coal would undermine Germany's climate goals.

Protesters accused police of using undue force during last week's demonstration.

Luisa Neubauer, a prominent activist and member of the Green party that's in government at the national and regional levels, said Monday that the police handling of the protest had been a “very shocking experience” for many.

Officials said allegations of police violence would be investigated.

Neubauer acknowledged that her own party leadership's decision to support a deal resulting in the destruction of Luetzerath had been badly received by grassroots members.

“I would expect that many, many people who were there and who protested with us voted Green,” she said.

“The Greens reached a deal with (energy company) RWE that doesn't have a robust scientific foundation,” said Neubauer.

“To be honest, I don't know whether the Green leadership is currently aware of what they've done,” she added.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Credit: Henning Kaiser Credit: Henning Kaiser

Credit: Federico Gambarini Credit: Federico Gambarini

Credit: Federico Gambarini Credit: Federico Gambarini

Credit: Federico Gambarini Credit: Federico Gambarini

Credit: Federico Gambarini Credit: Federico Gambarini