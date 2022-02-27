Las Vegas police search for suspects in hookah bar shooting

Authorities on Saturday characterized the shooting as an “isolated incident” and said there was no threat to the general public.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said the fatally shot victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators at the scene on Saturday interviewed victims, tried to get surveillance video from neighboring businesses and looked for stray bullets and other evidence, Koren said. Crime scene analysts were trying to determine the types of guns used used in the shooting.

Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially made tobacco that comes in different flavors.

Caption Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Credit: Chitose Suzuki Credit: Chitose Suzuki Caption Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Credit: Chitose Suzuki Credit: Chitose Suzuki

Caption Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Credit: Chitose Suzuki Credit: Chitose Suzuki Caption Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Credit: Chitose Suzuki Credit: Chitose Suzuki