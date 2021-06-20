Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

“There's a lot of fans out there and we had enough rubber and enough fuel there to do a good burnout at the end,” Larson said.

Next up for Larson is a trip to Brandon, South Dakota, for Monday and Tuesday night World of Outlaws races at Huset’s Speedway.

Larson's fourth Cup points win of the season was the first with sponsor Valvoline on his hood, which marked just the third time in 17 races so far this season that Larson featured a non-Hendrick company on his car. He's largely unsponsored after missing all but four races last season during a NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur while participating in an online race.

Ross Chastain finished second for Chip Ganassi Racing and Hendrick driver William Byron was third in a Chevrolet podium sweep.

“My goodness, we don't have anything for those Chevrolets right now,” said Ford driver Aric Almirola, who finished fourth after starting from the pole.

His Stewart-Haas Racing teammate finished fifth in one of the better days for the slumping organization. The pair of top-fives came the same day team co-owner Tony Stewart was at his first Cup race since the start of the pandemic.

TRAFFIC TROUBLE

Traffic issues leading into the speedway delayed the start the race by 10 minutes.

NASCAR asked television partner NBC Sports to push back its first Cup race of the season to allow for more fans to get seated before the race began. NBCSN had an NHL playoff game scheduled Sunday night and could only afford the 10-minute delay.

Nashville Superspeedway is 28 miles east of downtown Music City and the race was a sellout at about 40,000 spectators in the grandstands, temporary seating and suites.

Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson and the wife of Cup rookie Chase Briscoe were among those caught in the congestion and Gragson tweeted that he had "been in traffic for 2 hours. Brutal."

Nashville opened in 2001 and hosted 21 Xfinity Series races and 13 Truck Series events before it closed in 2011 when it couldn’t get a coveted Cup date. Dover Motorsports owns the track and moved one of its weekends from its Delaware facility to Nashville to reopen the speedway and at last host a Cup race.

NASCAR awarded the track a four-year sanctioning agreement.

UP NEXT

NASCAR races both Saturday and Sunday next weekend in a doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin split the two races last season.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kyle Larson (5) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Kyle Larson pits during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Kyle Larson, left, William Byron, and Chase Elliott run three-wide during Stage 3 of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Kyle Larson, far left, and William Byron lead as Chase Elliott, front right, goes low to try to pass during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Fans watch a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race underway Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis