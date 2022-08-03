Large fire erupts at warehouse outside Moscow, 11 injured

BreakingNews
Company that acquired Navistar reports steady performance during first half of 2022
Nation & World
27 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, injuring at least 11 people, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said two fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

