Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard

Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed several boats and vehicles at the boatyard in Mattapoisett either burned out shells or being consumed by flames. Firefighters from around the region, including from as far away as Providence, Rhode Island about 30 miles away, responded to the blaze.

People who picked up the phones at the Mattapoisett fire and police departments said no one was available to comment. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.