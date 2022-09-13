LaQuan Smith displays his fashions on an aircraft carrier

His ideas played out in the romantic elegance of silk chiffon scarves wrapped around the model’s necks to utility pants fit for a fashionable day out.

“This collection was all about sensuality, female formality and really having a sense of freedom and fluidity,” Smith said. “This season was a great creative challenge for me because I kind of had to think much lighter, much softer."

As with several other designers showing this season, semi-nudity was on display. When models were not baring it on the runway, Smith had crafted structured bodices to adorn their chests.

Norwegian model Frida Aasen sported a bralette made of silver wings and a matching silver waist sash over a sheer black figure-hugging skirt.

Since Smith’s debut in 2013, he has taken his brand to new heights. Most recently, Beyoncé wore one of Smith’s snug dresses for her campaign with jewelry brand Tiffany.

“I’m living my dream, and it didn’t play out the way that I thought that it would, but sometimes I have to pinch myself and realize, ‘Oh my god Beyoncé wore LaQuan Smith on the billboard of Tiffany and Co,’” he said.

