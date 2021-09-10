Landslide crashes into homes on outskirts of Mexico City

There were no immediate reports of victims as rescuers worked at the scene.

Tlalnepantla is part of Mexico state, which surrounds the capital on three sides. Mexico Gov. Alfredo del Mazo said via Twitter that local, state and federal authorities were coordinating to secure the zone in case of more slides and to remove rubble to locate possible victims.

The landslide follows days of heavy rain in central Mexico and a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night near Acapulco that shook buildings 200 miles (320 kilometers) away in Mexico City.

Just three days earlier, the Tlalnepantla government said in a statement that city crews were working to clear mud and rock that had poured from the mountain into the same neighborhood during heavy rains.