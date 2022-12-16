Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 2 dead, 51 missing

A total of 79 people were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, Malaysia’s fire and rescue department said in a statement. The campsite, where people can pitch tents or rent them from the farm, is popular with locals.

A child and a woman were found dead, a fire department official told The Associated Press. Three people were injured while rescuers were searching for the estimated 51 missing people, the department said. Another 23 people have been rescued.