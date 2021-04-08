Lance Armstrong's son charged with sexual assault from 2018

Luke Armstrong was a reserve fullback for Rice in 2018-2020. He was not listed on the Owls' roster Thursday and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

According to the arrest affidavit issued April 1, the woman told police she met Luke Armstrong on June 20, 2018, and that she was intoxicated at a party two days later when she called him to pick her up. She didn’t remember the ride but woke up in his house where she told police he sexually assaulted her and then drove her home.

She made a recorded call to Armstrong on Dec. 8, 2020, during which Armstrong admitted to having sex with her at his father’s house a few years earlier, the affidavit said.

The girl told police she informed six people that Armstrong had sex with her. Four of them remembered the girl describing the sex as nonconsensual, the affidavit said. One told police she interpreted what happened as consensual.

Lance Armstrong won the Tour de France seven times before he was stripped of those titles following revelations he used performance-enhancing drugs for much of his career.