LaMarcus Aldridge comes out of retirement to rejoin Nets

FILE - In this April 1, 2021, file photo, Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Aldridge rejoined the Nets on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
FILE - In this April 1, 2021, file photo, Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Aldridge rejoined the Nets on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
LaMarcus Aldridge has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat.

Aldridge retired in April after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of the five games he played for the Nets. Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.

Aldridge, 36, is a seven-time All-Star who has averaged 19.4 points in a career that began when he was the No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft. He played for Portland and San Antonio before originally signing in Brooklyn in March.

He provides the Nets with size and a post presence that is one of the few weaknesses on a high-scoring team that often played small.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

