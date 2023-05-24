BreakingNews
Lamar Jackson at voluntary practice for Ravens after skipping last year's

Nation & World
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Lamar Jackson is practicing with the Baltimore Ravens during their voluntary session

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson practiced with the Baltimore Ravens during their voluntary session Wednesday.

Jackson was also scheduled to speak afterward. The star quarterback reached a $260 million, five-year deal with the Ravens late last month.

Jackson skipped this part of Baltimore's offseason work last year, although he attended the mandatory camps. His earlier arrival this year comes as the Ravens prepare for the season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Rookie receiver Zay Flowers was at practice as well, along with wideout Rashad Bateman, back from a foot injury that limited him to six games last season.

