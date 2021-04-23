Lakers star Davis still set to end long absence against Mavs

The Lakers are 14-16 since Davis last played, and the defending NBA champions are fifth in the Western Conference. LA started the night three games out of fourth place and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The 28-year-old who's in his ninth season has said he was worried about tearing his right Achilles tendon, which was part of the reason he was shut down and has been out for so long. The Lakers wanted to make sure their star was completely healthy.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. James has been out since March 20. The Lakers are 7-9 since both stars were sidelined.

