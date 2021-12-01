Lakers overcome James' absence to beat Kings 117-92

Richaun Holmes scored 27 points on 12-for-13 shooting in his first game back after missing three with an illness. De'Aaron Fox added 17.

MISSING LEBRON

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the team learned James had entered the health and safety protocol earlier on Tuesday and arranged for him to return to Los Angeles safely.

“Obviously, it’s a huge loss,” Vogel said. “It’s disappointing. We just want the best for him now. That’s where our thoughts are.”

James has missed 12 of the first 23 games this season for the Lakers because of injuries, a suspension and now this latest setback that should sideline him for multiple games. The team is 7-4 with James and 5-7 without him after the win over the Kings.

“We’re different now than we were three weeks ago or when that first time he went out was,” Vogel said before the game. “Hopefully we’ll have more success this time around.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: Avery Bradley (right thumb sprain) also missed the game. ... Malik Monk hit a 40-footer just before the halftime buzzer to cut Sacramento's lead to 59-50 at the break. Monk finished with 22 points. ... Los Angeles turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter.

Kings: F Marvin Bagley (non-COVID-19 illness), F Moe Harkless (knee) and F Harrison Barnes (foot) all missed the game. ... Sacramento shot 55.6% in the first half and 28.6% in the second half.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Kings: Visit the Clippers on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball over Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton) Credit: Randall Benton Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball over Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton) Credit: Randall Benton Credit: Randall Benton

Caption Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton) Credit: Randall Benton Caption Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton) Credit: Randall Benton Credit: Randall Benton

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton) Credit: Randall Benton Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton) Credit: Randall Benton Credit: Randall Benton