Lakers' LeBron James out vs. Thunder with sore right ankle

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Los Angeles won 125-121 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Los Angeles won 125-121 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Nation & World
50 minutes ago
LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night because of a sore right ankle

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night because of a sore right ankle.

James was injured Sunday night in a victory over Memphis and missed the Lakers' 125-121 overtime win at San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Malik Monk was set to start in James' place. Monk scored 17 points against San Antonio and made 4 of 10 3-pointers, including one that gave the Lakers a 114-112 lead with 58.6 seconds left in regulation.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis would play. Davis was listed as questionable with right knee soreness. He had 35 points and 17 rebounds against the Spurs.

