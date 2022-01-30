Lakers' James returns to Los Angeles for treatment on knee

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said an MRI on James' knee revealed “general swelling.”

“As the long as the swelling is there he’s going to be out,” Vogel said.

Vogel said James could return for Wednesday night's home game against Portland if the swelling calms down.

Vogel described his long-running challenge to navigate injuries to James, Davis and others “the ever-changing environment that is our season.”

Hawks coach said guard Trae Young (right hip soreness) and forward De'Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) would be game-time decisions.

