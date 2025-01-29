Breaking: Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters

Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits against 76ers with abdominal muscle strain

Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ game against Philadelphia in the first half with an abdominal muscle strain
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Guerschon Yabusele (28) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Guerschon Yabusele (28) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nation & World
Jan 29, 2025
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Lakers' game against Philadelphia on Tuesday in the first half with an abdominal muscle strain.

Davis walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter. Davis had four points in 10 minutes before he was hurt.

Davis averaged 26.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in 41 games this season for the Lakers. He had 42 points and 23 points on Monday in a victory at Charlotte.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A Russian drone strikes an apartment building in Ukraine, killing at...
2
Middle East latest: Militants in Gaza release 8 Thai and Israeli...
3
Here are some of the deadliest plane crashes in US history
4
Wisconsin's Fourqurean files injunction saying Division II years...
5
The Latest: Passenger jet and helicopter collide at DC's Reagan...