Lakers' Anthony Davis has abdominal strain and will get re-evaluated in about a week

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis strained his abdomen Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in about a week
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nation & World
Jan 29, 2025
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis strained his abdomen Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in about a week.

Davis' injury occurred during the first quarter of the Lakers' 118-104 loss at Philadelphia. The five-time all-NBA performer walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter.

Lakers officials announced the severity of Davis’ injury Wednesday while noting that he had returned to Los Angeles and would be re-evaluated in approximately a week.

The Lakers are at Washington on Thursday and at New York on Saturday before returning to Los Angeles for a road game with the Clippers on Tuesday.

Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Guerschon Yabusele (28) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis brings the ball upcourt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Nirvana reunite at FireAid, a mix of music and stories of loss to raise...
2
Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly higher after Wall Street tech...
3
Sacred strokes of color on foreheads are a major display of Hinduism at...
4
5 years after Britain left the EU, the full impact of Brexit is still...
5
Teen figure skaters and their coaches, group of hunters and students...