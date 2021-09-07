springfield-news-sun logo
X

California wildfire near Lake Tahoe nearly half contained

South Lake Tahoe Council member John Friedrich waves to passing cars as they honk their horns along Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Friedrich was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Caption
South Lake Tahoe Council member John Friedrich waves to passing cars as they honk their horns along Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Friedrich was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Credit: Jane Tyska

Credit: Jane Tyska

Nation & World
Updated 24 minutes ago
The huge California wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region is 49% contained and leaders of the firefighters who have battled the flames for 3½ weeks are increasingly positive in their outlook

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The huge California wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region was 49% contained Tuesday and leaders of the firefighting army that has battled the flames for 3½ weeks were increasingly positive in their outlook.

The Caldor Fire grew by just a few hundred acres over 24 hours to just over 338 square miles (875 square kilometers) and containment lines were holding well, officials told a morning briefing of firefighters.

“We had very little challenging of the line anyplace on the fire,” said Tim Ernst, an operations section chief.

Some sections of the perimeter remained a concern but on much of the rest of the fire the work turned to mopping up, pulling miles of fire hose out of the forest and felling dangerously weakened trees.

The fire, which has grown explosively at times, was tamed sufficiently to allow authorities to lift mandatory evacuation orders for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s 22,000 residents on Sunday.

The Caldor Fire broke out Aug. 14 in El Dorado County on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada and gutted the community of Grizzly Flat as it roared up and over the crest of the mountain range to the eastern side, burning more homes and cabins along the way until it was prevented from reaching Lake Tahoe’s south shore.

Ongoing tallies have counted nearly 1,000 structures destroyed, including 776 single-family homes.

The fire has been “one of the most impactful events that I think we’ve ever seen here,” said Mike Blankenheim, chief of the Amador-El Dorado unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“The road back to some sense of normalcy for us is no doubt going to be long and no doubt going to have some challenges with it, but because of the efforts of this group here ... that path has a solid anchor point and we have a direction to go with that right now,” Blankenheim told firefighters.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

More than 15,500 personnel were working Tuesday on 14 active large wildfires in California, where more than 2 million acres (3,125 square miles, 8,094 square kilometers) have been scorched so far this year, Cal Fire said.

In the northern Sierra-southern Cascades region, the state’s second-largest fire on record was 59% contained. The Dixie Fire began in mid-July and has charred nearly 1,434 square miles (3,714 square kilometers) — an area larger than Rhode Island — destroying more than 1,200 buildings including 688 single-family homes.

Traffic flows along Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Cal Fire officials downgraded some evacuation orders near Lake Tahoe and allowed thousands of South Lake Tahoe residents who fled the Caldor Fire last week to return home Sunday. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Caption
Traffic flows along Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Cal Fire officials downgraded some evacuation orders near Lake Tahoe and allowed thousands of South Lake Tahoe residents who fled the Caldor Fire last week to return home Sunday. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Credit: Jane Tyska

Credit: Jane Tyska

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, a firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, a firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Traffic flows along Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., as residents begin to return to South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Cal Fire officials downgraded some evacuation orders near Lake Tahoe and allowed thousands of South Lake Tahoe residents who fled the Caldor Fire last week to return home Sunday. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Caption
Traffic flows along Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., as residents begin to return to South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Cal Fire officials downgraded some evacuation orders near Lake Tahoe and allowed thousands of South Lake Tahoe residents who fled the Caldor Fire last week to return home Sunday. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Credit: Jane Tyska

Credit: Jane Tyska

Smoke shrouds parts of Lake Tahoe visible from Ski Run Marina in downtown South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Officials lifted the evacuation order on Sunday after firefighters successfully stalled the Caldor Fire from entering the resort town but warned residents that wildfires continued to cloak the city in smoke. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)
Caption
Smoke shrouds parts of Lake Tahoe visible from Ski Run Marina in downtown South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Officials lifted the evacuation order on Sunday after firefighters successfully stalled the Caldor Fire from entering the resort town but warned residents that wildfires continued to cloak the city in smoke. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)

Credit: Samuel Metz

Credit: Samuel Metz

A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the lifting of the evacuation order Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The resort town of some 22,000 was cleared last week due to the Caldor Fire. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)
Caption
A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the lifting of the evacuation order Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The resort town of some 22,000 was cleared last week due to the Caldor Fire. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)

Credit: Samuel Metz

Credit: Samuel Metz

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, an empty beach is seen after a mandatory evacuation was ordered due to the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. State fire officials say evacuation orders for the area were reduced to warnings as of 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Some 22,000 people had been forced to flee the popular resort and nearby areas last week as the Caldor Fire roared toward it. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, an empty beach is seen after a mandatory evacuation was ordered due to the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. State fire officials say evacuation orders for the area were reduced to warnings as of 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Some 22,000 people had been forced to flee the popular resort and nearby areas last week as the Caldor Fire roared toward it. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose toward a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose toward a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2021, file photo, the Caldor Fire consumes trees in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Caption
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2021, file photo, the Caldor Fire consumes trees in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Lela Hill sits in her family's moving truck after returning to South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Mid-move, her family was among thousands of people who were evacuated from the resort town due to the Caldor Fire last week. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)
Caption
Lela Hill sits in her family's moving truck after returning to South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Mid-move, her family was among thousands of people who were evacuated from the resort town due to the Caldor Fire last week. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)

Credit: Samuel Metz

Credit: Samuel Metz

South Lake Tahoe resident Connor Jones sits with his dog on a smoke-cloaked empty beach in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday Sept. 6, 2021. Residents who fled South Lake Tahoe under threat of a wildfire were allowed to return as crews stalled the flames from advancing. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)
Caption
South Lake Tahoe resident Connor Jones sits with his dog on a smoke-cloaked empty beach in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday Sept. 6, 2021. Residents who fled South Lake Tahoe under threat of a wildfire were allowed to return as crews stalled the flames from advancing. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)

Credit: Samuel Metz

Credit: Samuel Metz

A welcome home sign is seen at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The hotel is being used by firefighters and other first responders working the Caldor Fire. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Caption
A welcome home sign is seen at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The hotel is being used by firefighters and other first responders working the Caldor Fire. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Credit: Jane Tyska

Credit: Jane Tyska

Clearly Tahoe employee Ludovic Fekete checks on transparent kayaks aboard the company's new boat, the "Clearly Tahoe," at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Fekete was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Caption
Clearly Tahoe employee Ludovic Fekete checks on transparent kayaks aboard the company's new boat, the "Clearly Tahoe," at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Fekete was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Credit: Jane Tyska

Credit: Jane Tyska

The South Lake Brewing Company is seen in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire returned the day before and the brewery remains closed. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Caption
The South Lake Brewing Company is seen in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire returned the day before and the brewery remains closed. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Credit: Jane Tyska

Credit: Jane Tyska

Clearly Tahoe employee Ludovic Fekete checks on transparent kayaks aboard the company's new boat, the "Clearly Tahoe," at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Fekete was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Caption
Clearly Tahoe employee Ludovic Fekete checks on transparent kayaks aboard the company's new boat, the "Clearly Tahoe," at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Fekete was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Credit: Jane Tyska

Credit: Jane Tyska

In Other News
1
UN nuke watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment
2
Stocks moderately lower as Wall Street returns from holiday
3
Motive for Florida family's massacre may never be known
4
Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
5
Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top