Laine Hardy uses album release to help hurricane recovery

Hardy, the winner of "American Idol" in 2019, will perform a live stream concert from the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint, at 7 p.m. It's a benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation. Tickets cost $15 and proceeds will benefit recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

"He could have celebrated the release of his first album anywhere, but chose to celebrate at the New Orleans Jazz Museum because of his love of this state, the people and our unique culture,” Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said in a statement. “His desire to help his fellow Louisianans and bring awareness to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida truly shows the outstanding character of this young man, and further exemplifies why we are fortunate to have him represent our state.”