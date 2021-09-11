springfield-news-sun logo
Laine Hardy uses album release to help hurricane recovery

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Louisiana singer Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday with the release of his first album in a French Quarter benefit to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana country artist Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday with the release of his first album in a French Quarter benefit to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Hardy, the winner of "American Idol" in 2019, will perform a live stream concert from the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint, at 7 p.m. It's a benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation. Tickets cost $15 and proceeds will benefit recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

"He could have celebrated the release of his first album anywhere, but chose to celebrate at the New Orleans Jazz Museum because of his love of this state, the people and our unique culture,” Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said in a statement. “His desire to help his fellow Louisianans and bring awareness to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida truly shows the outstanding character of this young man, and further exemplifies why we are fortunate to have him represent our state.”

The singer's debut album, “Here’s To Anyone,” will officially be released Sept. 17. Produced by Michael Knox, the project on the Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media's 19 Recordings label features 11 songs including feel-good summertime track “Memorize You,” and the anthemic “Authentic.”

Hardy is a native of Livingston, Louisiana, where Ida's path of destruction last month left ripped roofs off homes and businesses, downed utility lines and thousands of felled trees, some torn from the roots.

“Hurricane Ida hit hard in my home state. So many people have been impacted and we wanted to find a way to help,” Hardy said. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday than playing a show for everyone.”

