Lagarde: US-China split may weaken growth and fuel inflation

A more splintered and less efficient world economy, Lagarde said, will make it harder for central banks to contain inflation. They will need help from government policymakers, who must find ways to control costs by improving the efficiency of supply chains and by conserving energy.

Lagarde, who began leading the ECB in 2019 after eight years as head of the International Monetary Fund, held out hope that this goal can be accomplished. She pointed to the challenge Europe had faced after Moscow cut off natural gas supplies after it invaded Europe.

Aided by an unusually warm winter, Europe succeeded in saving energy, finding alternative energy supplies and opening liquefied natural gas terminals that permitted access to sea-bound imports from the United States and other countries much faster than expected.

To combat inflation exacerbated by the Ukraine war's disruption of energy and food markets, the E CB has aggressively raised interest rates.

“It is beginning to work,’’ Lagarde said.

She credited an easing of supply chain backlogs and lower energy prices, along with the ECB’s tighter monetary policy.

Inflation in the 20 countries that share the euro currency slowed in March to 6.9%, the lowest level in a year, down from a peak of 10.6% in October.