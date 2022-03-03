Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz among Oscars presenters

Others set to present awards include Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Youn Yuh-jung, who won the supporting actress award last year for "Minari." More will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said in a statement. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”