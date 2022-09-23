Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

No. 24 Japan initially was called for offside, but the goal was awarded after a video review determined Kamada was played onside by Walker Zimmerman.

Mitoma scored his fifth international goal, turning around second-half sub Reggie Cannon and bending the ball around Zimmerman to beat Turner to the far post with a right-foot shot from just inside the penalty area.

Jesús Ferreira had the best U.S. chance in the seventh minute, putting an short-range open header over the crossbar from a Sergiño Dest cross.

The U.S. has one last exhibition ahead of the World Cup, against 53rd-ranked Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at Murcia, Spain. The USSF said it was too soon to determine whether Pulisic will be available.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the Americans open in Qatar against No. 19 Wales on Nov. 21, play fifth-ranked England four days later and close the first round against No. 22 Iran on Nov. 29.

Japan, preparing for its seventh straight World Cup, opens against No. 11 Germany on Nov. 23, meets 34th-ranked Costa Rica four days later and closes group play against No. 6 Spain on Dec. 1.

Players’ shouts to each other were audible during a match played before a crowd of under 10,000 in 54,600-capacity Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Gio Reyna and Dest started despite having not played 90-minute matches for their clubs this season. Reyna, fit following a leg injury that wrecked his 2021-22 season, had not started for the U.S. in a year. He wore the No. 21 of his father, former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna.

Japan won possession in the U.S. defensive third eight times in the first half, matching the most in a half against the Americans since 2010, according to Opta Sports.

Josh Sargent, Jordan Morris, Cannon and Mark McKenzie entered to start the second half in place of Ferreira, Reyna, Dest and Aaron Long.

Japan plays No. 44 Ecuador on Tuesday in Düsseldorf and 43rd-ranked Canada on Nov. 17 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

