Lachlan Murdoch explains settlement, says no change at Fox

Fox still believes it was properly exercising its First Amendment rights to report on newsworthy fraud allegations made by former President Donald Trump, even though that defense was shot down in a pre-trial court ruling in the Dominion case, Murdoch said.

That's important, since Murdoch said Fox intends to use the same defense against a similar lawsuit by another elections technology company, Smartmatic. That case is not expected to go to trial until at least 2025, he said.

Despite being asked directly about Carlson's exit, Murdoch didn't mention the former prime-time host's name and referred to his reign obliquely. Fox has not explained why it cut ties with Carlson.

“There's no change in programming strategy at Fox News,” he said. “It's obviously a successful strategy. As always, we are adjusting our programming and our lineup and that's what we continue to do.”

Although hurt by the Carlson exit, Fox News remains the leading cable news network.

Fox has lost viewers following Carlson's firing. Last week's substitute host, Lawrence Jones, reached between 1.28 million and 1.7 million last week in a time slot where Carlson usually drew around 3 million, the Nielsen company said.

Yet Fox has gained more than 40 new advertisers in that hour, the network said, confirming a report in Variety. Advertisers like Gillette, Scott's Miracle Gro and Secret deodorant that had considered Carlson's show a toxic environment have signed on.