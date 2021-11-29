springfield-news-sun logo
X

Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers

Nation & World
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote

NEW YORK (AP) — A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote.

The rare move was first announced on Monday by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision.

The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.

But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may chose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.

In Other News
1
Steelers place star linebacker T.J. Watt on COVID-19 list
2
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
3
Bill Cosby prosecutors take case to US high court
4
WHO warns that new virus variant poses 'very high' risk
5
Court denies Massachusetts hospital workers' vaccine appeal
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top