Los Angeles Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges

The newspaper industry has struggled for years with such challenges as advertising has shifted from print to digital, and readers have abandoned local newspapers for online sources of information and entertainment.

The Los Angeles Times Guild, which represents more than 400 editorial employees, voiced anger at the layoffs.

"We are completely blindsided by this news," the Times' Guild Unit Council said in a statement. "This is a case study in bad faith and shows disrespect for the newsroom, which recently added two more Pulitzer Prizes to its long list of awards and recognition for its top-shelf work."

The guild's contract requires management to bargain over proposed layoffs, and this did not occur, the statement said.