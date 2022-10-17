LA politicians to lose committee positions over race scandal

The body will meet virtually Tuesday after Councilmember Mike Bonin — the target of Martinez's most egregious remarks — tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 meeting and at least one other member was exposed, O'Farrell said.

In the recording made a year ago by an unknown person, Martinez dominated the conversation and made the most offensive comments, often using profanity. De Leon and Cedillo chimed in at moments and laughed at others.

De Leon has apologized for seeming to make or condone “insensitive comments.” Cedillo has said he should have objected to the language but didn't make any derisive remarks himself.

Both men appeared at the Oct. 11 meeting but walked out after being jeered by raucous protesters who demanded they leave.

Cedillo is “reconciling his feelings about this transgression and understood the gravity of the moment,” O’Farrell said. He has not been able to reach de Leon.