Breaking: Springfield Haitians react to Trump ending protections: ‘Don’t panic'

LA mayor dismisses fire chief over response to most destructive wildfire in city history last month

Six weeks after devastating wildfires, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted the city’s fire chief amid a public rift over preparations for the fires and finger-pointing between the chief and City Hall
FILE - Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley talks during a news conference at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center in the West Carson area of Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley talks during a news conference at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center in the West Carson area of Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Nation & World
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six weeks after the most destructive wildfire in city history, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted the city’s fire chief Friday amid a public rift over preparations for a potential fire and finger-pointing between the chief and City Hall over responsibility for the devastation.

Bass said in a statement she is removing Chief Kristin Crowley immediately.

"Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs,” Bass said in a statement.

“We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch," Bass disclosed. She added that the chief refused a request to prepare an “after-action report” on the fires, which she called a necessary step in the investigation.

The Palisades Fire began during heavy winds Jan. 7, destroying or damaging nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killing at least 12 people in the LA neighborhood. Another wind-whipped fire started the same day in suburban Altadena, a community to the east, killing at least 17 people and destroying or damaging more than 10,000 homes and other buildings.

Bass has been facing criticism for being in Africa as part of a presidential delegation on the day the fires started, even though weather reports had warned of dangerous fire conditions in the days before she left.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Trump signals he’s open to multiple budget bills instead of...
2
Trump spars with Maine's governor at the White House over transgender...
3
A New Jersey man is convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of...
4
Michigan court uproots part of verdict in favor of gardener whose...
5
Judge cancels trial for New York City Mayor Eric Adams but leaves...