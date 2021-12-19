Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

LA film critics pick ‘Drive My Car’ as year’s best

FILE - This image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (Janus Films and Sideshow via AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - This image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (Janus Films and Sideshow via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
It was a showdown between Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” for members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, but the group managed to give top honors to both on Saturday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a showdown between Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" and Jane Campion's " The Power of the Dog " for members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, but the group managed to give top honors to both on Saturday.

The Japanese film “Drive My Car” was named best picture and “The Power of the Dog,” a Western drama set in 1925, got runner up. Campion, meanwhile, received best director with Hamaguchi as her runner up.

Simon Rex took best actor for his turn as an ex porn star in Sean Baker's " Red Rocket," and Penelope Cruz was named best actress for playing a photographer and new mother in Pedro Almodóvar's "Parallel Mothers."

Supporting actress went to Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in “West Side Story,” while supporting actor was a tie between Vincent London for “Titane” and Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The Power of the Dog.”

The nonfiction film " Flee, " about an Afghan refugee, got best animated film, while the documentary award went to Questlove's " Summer of Soul," which chronicles a largely forgotten music festival in the summer of 1969.

“Our awards cover a lot of ground and genres and they also span the globe,” said Claudia Puig, the president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. “We are thrilled to spread our love and appreciation for this breadth of outstanding films.”

The LA group isn't the first to single out "Drive My Car," about a widowed actor and director and the relationship he develops with his chauffeur, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The New York Film Critics Circle and the Boston Society of Film Critics awarded "Drive My Car" best picture honors as well. It also took best international feature at the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Jane Campion poses backstage at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - Jane Campion poses backstage at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Jane Campion poses backstage at the Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

In Other News
1
The Latest: Newton runs streak of rushing TDs to 5 games
2
Johnson appoints foreign secretary to be Brexit negotiator
3
Man City takes advantage of Chelsea, Liverpool slip-ups
4
Brown helps No. 13 Michigan beat No. 5 Baylor 74-68 in OT
5
Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top