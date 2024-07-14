Kyriacou has 1-shot lead going into final round of Evian Championship

“I’m just trying to stay patient. The more you play this course, the more you figure out the tips and tricks,” Kyriacou said. "I don’t think I’ve been in contention in a major before, so it’s exciting.”

Furue carded two bogeys, ending an impressive streak of 46 holes without one.

Coughlin, who tied for third at the Chevron Championship for her best finish at a major, had a spectacular day at Evian Resort Golf Club, recording two eagles.

“I’ve just been hitting my irons and driver extremely well, and finally rolling in some putts, too. It was a great round,” Coughlin said.

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France started her round with a triple bogey, setting a tone that she struggled to recover from. She finished with a 69 and was 11 strokes behind Kyriacou.

“I tried to forget that first hole and start over, but I admit it was a bit difficult,” Boutier said. “It’s frustrating, but that’s part of golf. I hope to have a better day tomorrow."

