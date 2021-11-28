Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary vote to boost president's clout

After his election, Zhaparov pushed for a referendum that approved a new Constitution that substantially increased presidential powers at the expense of parliament. It reduced the size of the country’s parliament from 120 to 90 seats and gave the president the power to appoint judges and heads of law enforcement agencies.

Tensions were rising in the country ahead of the vote, with Zhaparov accusing his political foes of plotting a mutiny and warning that those who try to stage post-election riots would face prosecution.

“Some politicians are planning an armed coup," Zhaparov said. "We know them all, and after the vote we will take harsh measures against them. People who would take to the streets without a reason will face a severe punishment.”

On Friday, the national security agency said it had foiled a coup plot involving several “destructively-minded” parliament members and former senior officials who were accused of recruiting about 1,000 supporters and stockpiling weapons and drugs to stage post-election riots.

On Saturday, the Kyrgyz authorities announced the detention of four representatives of political parties on charges of trying to buy votes.

Caption Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Voters in Kyrgyzstan cast ballots in a parliamentary election Sunday that comes just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin