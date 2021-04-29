Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan trade blame for cross-border shelling

Tajikistan's National Security Committee accused Kyrgyz troops of triggering the incident by firing on the Tajik border guards and accused Kyrgyzstan of trying to forcefully take over the area that Tajikistan sees as part of its territory.

Both neighbors have claimed the area around the water reservoir, a dispute dating back decades when they were part of the Soviet Union.

A large part of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border has remained unmarked, fueling fierce disputes over water, land and pastures and the tensions have sporadically morphed into violent clashes.

Kyrgyz and Tajik government delegations have held several rounds of talks in recent years but have failed to end the controversy.