Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks to end border fighting

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the fighting on the tense border between the two former Soviet Central Asian neighbors. An attempt to establish a cease-fire on Friday afternoon quickly failed and artillery shelling resumed later in the day.

Kyrgyzstan’s Emergencies Ministry said 136,000 people were evacuated from the area engulfed by the fighting.

The border guard chiefs of the two countries met around midnight and agreed to create a joint monitoring group to help end the hostilities.

In 2021, a dispute over water rights and the installation of surveillance cameras by Tajikistan led to clashes near the border that killed at least 55 people.

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rakhmon, met Friday at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan. According to a statement on Zhaparov’s website, the two leaders discussed the border situation and agreed to task the relevant authorities with pulling back troops and stopping the fighting.

Zhaparov said Saturday in an online statement that “the issue of disputed borders has always been accompanied with conflicts and casualties”.

“But, we will not give anyone a single meter of our land, which we inherited from our ancestors,” Zhaparov said. “We will firmly defend national interests."