Kyrgios says he faced racist abuse from crowd in Murray loss

Murray stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five.

It's the second final of 2022 for Murray, who lost to Aslan Karatsev at the hard-court Sydney Tennis Classic in January, and the first time that he has reached two finals in the same season since 2017. Murray, who has struggled to get back to his best following hip surgery, last won a tour singles title at the European Open in Belgium in 2019 and has a 46-23 record in finals.

Berrettini prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved a set point in the first-set tiebreaker and needed three match points to close out the win.

Murray and Berrettini each won one of their two career meetings, with Berrettini the victor in their only grass-court match at Queen's Club last year.

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray serves to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during their ATP tennis semifinals match in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Credit: Tom Weller

Combined Shape Caption Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns a ball to Britain's Andy Murray during their ATP tennis semifinals match in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Credit: Tom Weller

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray reacts after his ATP tennis semifinals match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Credit: Tom Weller

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his ATP tennis semifinals match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Credit: Tom Weller