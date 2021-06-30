Kyrgios 'not bad for a part-time player' in Wimbledon win

So while 19-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic — who made only six unforced errors and beat two-time major finalist Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 — and others such as Andy Murray, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, Fabio Fognini, Aryna Sabalenka, Garbiñe Muguruza, Sloane Stephens and Iga Swiatek reached the third round on a chilly, overcast and busy day, some were just making their way into the second: Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Marin Cilic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz, among them.

“I'm obviously tired. I fell over a couple of times. Pretty slick courts,” said Murray, a two-time Wimbledon winner who's had two hip operations and came back to beat qualifier Oscar Otte 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. “But considering everything, I feel all right. I feel good.”

Sofia Kenin, the Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up in 2020, and 41-year-old Venus Williams, who won five of her seven major championships at Wimbledon, lost in the second round. Kenin's departure means seven of the 11 highest-ranked women are now missing from the bracket, including defending champion Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka — who both withdrew before the tournament — and Serena Williams, who injured her right leg when she slipped during her match Tuesday and couldn't continue.

Djokovic dealt with some less-serious footing issues but otherwise was pretty close to impeccable against Anderson, who smacked 41 aces in his opening match but managed only 11 on Wednesday.

“Still a long way to go. Hopefully, I can go very deep in the tournament. That’s the goal,” said Djokovic, who seeks a third Wimbledon trophy in a row and sixth overall and is now 16-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2021. “But I’m very pleased with the way I’ve been playing so far.”

As was Kyrgios, for the most part, wagging his racket to ask the fans for more noise as he strutted around after his best shots.

Then again, he also shook his head or told himself he was “rubbish” after many a miss.

Here's something else he seems to do quite a bit: store up every negative thing he reads or hears about himself and either use it as motivation or merely mock it.

“Look, a lot of people were telling me: ‘There’s no chance. There’s no point in you going with that short preparation.’ I was hearing a load of things. (Someone was) telling me, ‘There’s no chance you can come off the couch and compete at this level,’” said the 26-year-old Kyrgios, whose 2014 debut at Wimbledon included a win against Rafael Nadal on the way to the quarterfinals, a round he hasn't reached since at the tournament.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I know my game.’ I know how to play on grass. I’m not scared of anyone in the draw. I know if I believe and I’m feeling good mentally, like, I know what I’m capable of,” continued Kyrgios, who's been ranked as high as No. 13 but is No. 60 now after all of that inactivity. “I’ve been playing this sport since I was seven years old. ... I’m going to serve big and play big and just compete.”

Tongue firmly in cheek, he's likened this trip abroad to a vacation, and as he spoke to the media via video conference, Kyrgios leaned back, his head tilted to rest against his hands — a pose fit for a beach chair.

Against Humbert, whom he also beat in five sets at Melbourne Park this year, Kyrgios did more than just "serve big and play big."

Sure, there were the 23 aces. And the flashy forehands he flicked with no notice to end points. And, yes, naturally, the ill-advised trick shots, like the no-good-reason-for-it, between-the-legs floater on set point for Humbert — on set point! — that contributed to giving away the third.

Then again, maybe that's part of the charm with Kyrgios: You never know what you're going to get, so better tune in to find out.

Actually, he showed impressive patience during lengthy exchanges at the baseline in the late going, willing to wait out a point until his foe would err. Indeed, Kyrgios won 9 of 14 points that lasted at least nine strokes. Plus, he was the one who got the service break in the penultimate game to seize control.

“When he’s playing good,” Humbert said, “he’s one of the best.”

That checks out. Just ask him.

AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls whilst playing against South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (Ian Walton/Pool via AP) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning a point against Britain's Katie Boulter during the women's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning the men's singles first round match against Ugo Humbert of France on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Australia's Nick Kyrgios slips after playing a return to Ugo Humbert of France during the men's singles first round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (Jon Super/Pool via AP) Credit: John Super Credit: John Super

Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning the men's singles first round match against Ugo Humbert of France on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Ugo Humbert of France plays a return to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the men's singles first round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with South Africa's Kevin Anderson, right, after winning the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka shakes hands with John Isner of the United States after his win during the men's singles first round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool via AP) Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand

Britain's Katie Boulter plays a return to Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during the women's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a return to Brazil's Thiago Monteiro during the men's singles first round match against on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reaches for a volley as he plays against Sweden's Mikael Ymer during the men's singles first round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (Jed Leicester/Pool via AP) Credit: Jed Leicester Credit: Jed Leicester

Coco Vandeweghe of the US plays a return to Belarus's Olga Govortsova during the women's singles first round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sweden's Mikael Ymer uses a towel during the men's singles first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the men's singles second round match against Germany's Oscar Otteon day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Sloane Stephens of the US plays a return to Kristie Ahn of the US during the women's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth