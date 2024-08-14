Kylian Mbappé starts on debut for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

BreakingNews
Kylian Mbappé will make his debut for Real Madrid later Wednesday after being included in the team’s starting lineup for the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

Credit: AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kylian Mbappé will make his debut for Real Madrid later Wednesday after being included in the team's starting lineup for the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

The 25-year-old France forward is the biggest draw in Warsaw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid’s starting lineup in the Polish capital includes Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo in a formidable attack.

The Super Cup is the annual match between the winners of last season’s Champions League (Madrid) and Europa League (Atalanta).

Mbappé was introduced to the club’s fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month but wasn’t part of the squad on its U.S. tour while he rested after Euro 2024.

Atalanta will start as the underdog, like it was before beating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final to win the Italian club's first European title and first trophy in 61 years.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1900 GMT.

