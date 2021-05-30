Kyle Larson sweeps first 3 stages of Coca-Cola 600

springfield-news-sun logo
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Nation & World | Updated 30 minutes ago
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson continued his dominance at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, sweeping the first three stages of NASCAR’s longest race.

Larson has won a series-high nine stages this year.

The 28-year-old Larson led 234 of 300 laps in the 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports drivers held four of the top five spots with 100 laps remaining leaving car owner Rick Hendrick in strong shape to win his historic 269th Cup Series career victory, which would pass Petty Enterprises for first place in NASCAR history.

Larson is the first driver since Kyle Busch in 2018 to win the first three stages of the Coca-Cola 600. Busch went on to win the race that year.

Kurt Busch, the 2010 race champion, is out of the race due to engine problems.

UP NEXT

NASCAR heads to California for the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway next Sunday for a return to road racing.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Driver Chase Elliott, left, talks to car owner Rick Hendrick before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman smiles for a photo with a fan before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Pit crew members unfurl a United States flag prior to the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Driver Denny Hamlin, right, talks to Rick Hendrick before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Entertainer Jay Leno smiles for a photo with fans at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Leno will be giving the command for drivers to start their engines. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

Bruton Smith, left, president and owner of Speedway Motorsports Inc., touches the face of his son Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc., at Charlotte Motor Speedway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Credit: Nell Redmond

