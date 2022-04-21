Kyle Busch steadily cementing a Hall of Fame NASCAR career

“To me, it’s a long time, 18 years," he said. “The biggest thing to me is just having that opportunity and being thankful for my chances with Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Busch thanked longtime sponsors M&M's and Interstate Batteries, as well as the leadership at JGR beginning with Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs for "having my back over this long a time, keeping me in the seat.”

Busch ranks ninth on the all-time wins list, but the Bristol win moved him 17 victories away from the Earnhardt, the late seven-time champion and member of the first NASCAR Hall of Fame class alongside Petty. Kevin Harvick, with 58 career Cup victories, is closest to Busch among active drivers; Busch, a two-time Cup champion, is the only active driver with multiple titles.

His journey started first with Jack Roush, who had older brother Kurt Busch under contract, and Kurt swore the driver seven years his junior was going to be better than him. Roush gave Kyle Busch some Truck Series starts when he was 16, but by the time he turned 18 and was approved to race at higher levels, he'd been snagged by Hendrick Motorsports.

Busch won with Hendrick but he was immature and, like his big brother, rather temperamental. He lasted just three seasons before Rick Hendrick cut him loose to sign Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Gibbs grabbed the 22-year-old ahead of the 2008 season and Busch has undoubtedly put together a Hall of Fame career. He has 223 victories across NASCAR's three national series and “retired” from Xfinity Series racing at the end of last season when he crossed the 100-win threshold with 102.

He still races the five Truck Series events NASCAR permits for his Kyle Busch Motorsports team, though he is winless through his first three starts this season.

Now 36 and awaiting the birth of his second child — Busch and wife, Samantha, have publicly struggled with infertility and are expecting their first daughter via a surrogate — Busch's focus is on winning more Cup titles.

He knows he backed into the Bristol win, his first in a season that has six top-10 finishes through nine races. He doesn't believe the No. 18 Toyota team is where it needs to be to contend for the title just yet.

“We got a lot of work to do to win more races and be in contention each and every week,” Busch said. “I feel like I’m in the prime of my career and I would love to be running up front and dominating and winning races and contending for championships. That’s our ultimate goal.”

Next up is Talladega Superspeedway, where Busch has just one victory, in 2008. He's not counting on past experience in what should be a hectic race with NASCAR's new Next Gen racecar.

“It’s such a crapshoot there in the last 20, 30 or 40 laps that you never really know who is going to win, what’s going to happen, and where the wreck is going to come from,” Busch said. “You’ve just got to do what you can in order to let these races kind of fall into place, and sometimes it’s just worth taking the finish that’s coming to you and moving on and going to the next one.”

