Kyle Busch races to 100th Xfinity win in return to Nashville

“Why? Did you hear the crowd? Nobody likes me,” Busch said. “I get beat up, whether it is the fans or (media), like ‘Why am I doing it? What am I doing it for? Why am I beating on the little guys?’ I love winning. If I can't win on the Cup side, hell, I may quit that and come back and run Xfinity full time.”

NASCAR only allows Cup drivers to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year and Busch uses all his starts. NASCAR first set the limit at 10 races in 2017, cut it to seven in 2018 and then five last year.

“If you look back on the last 10 years, with all the limitations, I mean hell, I probably could have made that number 150 by now, 160, 70, whatever,” Busch said. “But with everything that went down and only been able to run five a year, it's 100 now.”

Busch and Allgaier had a spirited late battle and swapped the lead six times in the final 49 laps. As the crowd booed him after he collected the checkered flag, he thanked his “Rowdy Nation” supporters and mocked the haters.

“I saw a lot of you standing up when Allgaier took the lead,” Busch told the crowd, “and then a lot of you sat back down when I took the lead."

Busch was vilified by fans in 2009 for smashing the winner's Gibson guitar trophy in victory lane and he playfully pretended he was going to do it again while celebrating NASCAR's re-opening. But after lifting the Gibson over his head, he instead pretended to play it like a rock star.

Allgaier finished second and was followed by Harrison Burton, Josh Berry and AJ Allmendinger.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion retained a 90-point lead over Allmendinger in the standings despite crashing and finishing 32nd.

“Every time we get up to a 100-point points lead, we end up getting wrecked,” Cindric said. "It’s frustrating, but that’s racing. There’s nothing you can do.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kyle Busch does a burnout at the finish line after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Kyle Busch has water poured on him by his son, Brexton, after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Kyle Busch celebrates with the fans after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey