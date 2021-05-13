Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

Horton-Tucker, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime of Tuesday night’s win over the New York Knicks, got his fourth start of the season. He also had 10 assists for his fourth double-double of the season while logging a season-high 37 minutes.

Drummond recorded a double-double for the second straight game and was 9 of 13 from the field. Kuzma scored 19 points and Montrezl Harrell added 16.

The Lakers (40-30) are in seventh place in the Western Conference with two games remaining. They are one game behind Portland and Dallas in the battle for a top six spot, which would allow them to avoid being in next week's play-in tournament. However, the Trail Blazers and Mavericks won the season series over the Lakers and hold the tiebreakers.

Olynyk and Armoni Brooks scored 24 apiece for the Rockets (16-54) and Kenyon Martin Jr. added 20. Houston has dropped seven straight and 44 of its last 49.

TIP INS

Rockets: Danuel House Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries were unavailable after suffering ankle injuries Monday.

Lakers: Los Angeles unveiled the banner for its 17th NBA championship before the game. They held off from doing it until fans were finally allowed to attend games at Staples Center.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the LA Clippers on Friday.

Lakers: Travel to Indiana on Saturday.

