Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3

A 69-year-old Frenchman is facing preliminary charges of racially motivated murder, attempted murder and weapons violations over Friday’s shooting, prosecutors said. The suspect told investigators that he had aimed to kill migrants or foreigners and then had planned to kill himself, and said he had a ‘’pathological’’ hatred of non-European foreigners, according to prosecutors.

He was briefly put in psychiatric care but then released back to ordinary police custody, and appeared Monday before an investigating judge. The suspect’s name has not been officially released though he is identified by French media as William K.