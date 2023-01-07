Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

Paris police were on alert Saturday after skirmishes at Kurdish gatherings in the past, notably in response to last month's shooting.

After the Dec. 23 attack, the suspected assailant told investigators he had a “pathological” hatred of non-European foreigners, according to prosecutors. He was handed preliminary charges of racially motivated murder, though Kurdish activists suspect the attack was politically driven.

Turkey summoned France’s ambassador last week over what it called propaganda by Kurdish activists in France after the shooting. Some have marched in Paris with flags of the PKK, which is banned in Turkey.

The PKK has waged a separatist insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. Turkey’s army has battled Kurdish militants affiliated with the PKK in southeast Turkey as well as in northern Iraq, and recently launched a series of strikes against Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria.