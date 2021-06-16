Kucherov shines, Lightning beat Islanders 4-2 in Game 2

“It was missed, that’s hockey,” New York winger Matt Martin said. "It happens, and there’s nothing we can do about it. Move on to the next game at home and focus on that.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Lightning, who entered Tuesday night facing a series deficit for the first time since dropping Game 1 of last year’s Stanley Cup final against the Dallas Stars.

“We knew they were going to come with a good response," Islanders conter Brock Nelson said. “I thought we did a pretty good job out of the gates. But they were able to get a couple and get the lead and we weren’t able to get it back.”

Hedman and Jan Rutta scored in the third period against Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, who missed a portion of the opening period after a collision with Point a little over 13 minutes into the game.

Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored unassisted goals for New York, which — despite the loss — will return home feeling good about itself heading into Game 3 Thursday night.

“We can be a lot better and we will be,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.

“I thought the first two periods we were pretty good for the most part. We knew a very good hockey team was going to have a desperate push," Trotz added. "Obviously the second goal hurt quite a bit because now if they get the third one there’s a little bit more separation. And ... there were too many men on the ice. Seven guys. That was disappointing.”

Point, pushed from behind by New York’s Adam Pelech, barreled into Varlamov at 6:50 of the first period. The Lightning star drew a penalty for interference on the goalie, and the Islanders wasted no time taking advantage of what Tampa Bay felt was a questionable call.

Nelson’s goal from in front of the net tied it 1-1 just 20 seconds into the power play.

Ilya Sorokin replaced Varlamov for the remainder of the first period. He stopped all six shots he faced before Varlamov, who allowed four goals on 27 shots, returned.

ON POINT

Point has 10 goals in 13 games this postseason after setting a Lightning franchise playoff record with 14 during last year’s Stanley Cup run. The 25-year-old center scored off a nifty no-look pass from Kucherov, who delivered the puck from behind the net. Kucherov’s three assists boosted his league-leading playoff point total to 22 (five goals, 17 assists) after missing the entire regular season while recovering from hip surgery.

“I think it was just a feel for each other and trying to read off each other before the puck gets behind the net,” Kucherov said, describing what happened on Point's goal. “I’m trying to think what he would be thinking. I tried to find him on the short side, and he did a helluva job putting it in.”

QUITE A PACE

Kucherov has 44 assists since the start of the 2020 playoffs. That’s the most in consecutive seasons by a NHL player since Doug Gilmore had 47 in 1993 and 1994.

VARLAMOV'S STREAK

The loss snapped Varlamov's personal four-game winning streak. Sorokin has also had a four-game winning streak this postseason, helping the Islanders eliminate the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round.

___

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a pad save on a shot by New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) tracks a shot by New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with center Blake Coleman (20), left wing Ondrej Palat (18), and defenseman David Savard (58) after the team defeated the New York Islanders during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) clears the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) reacts after getting into a fight with New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara