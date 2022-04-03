Krzyzewski K-O'd: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77

The main event lived up to the hype. What a game! It featured 18 lead changes and 12 ties.

At around the 2-minute mark, the teams traded three straight 3s. Wendell Moore Jr.’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left ended the flurry and gave Duke a 74-73 lead. It was the last lead of Krzyzewski's career.

R.J. Davis came back with two free throws, then after Duke's Mark Williams, in foul trouble all night, missed a pair from the line, Carolina worked the ball around the perimeter.

Tar Heels guard Leaky Black set a pick -- make that threw a block -- on Trevor Keels to free up Love, who drained a 3 for a four-point lead and what felt like massive breathing room in this one.

Love made three more free throws down the stretch, and then it was over. Krzyzewski walked off the Superdome floor hand in hand with his wife, Mickie.

Hubert Davis was crying again, much as he did last weekend when North Carolina punched its ticket to its record 21st Final Four.

“I felt like over the last two or three years , North Carolina wasn’t relevant," said Davis, who replaced the legendary Roy Williams. "North Carolina should never be irrelevant. It should be front and center with the spotlight on them.”

Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski walks along the sideline during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Duke forward Paolo Banchero, right, celebrates after scoring as North Carolina guard Leaky Black looks on during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) dunks in front of North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) and Leaky Black (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots over North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis reacts to a play during the first half of a college basketball game against Duke in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson