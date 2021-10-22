springfield-news-sun logo
X

Kremlin wall 'tooth' broken by collapsing scaffolding

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Falling scaffolding has broken off one of the “teeth” on the top of the Kremlin wall, prompting Russian authorities to seal off Red Square

MOSCOW (AP) — Falling scaffolding broke off one of the “teeth” on the top of the Kremlin wall on Friday, prompting Russian authorities to seal off Red Square.

A gust of wind brought down the scaffolding, which was being used to repair a section of the Kremlin wall near Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin's tomb on Red Square, breaking one of the 1,045 two-horned teeth shaped like dovetails.

The authorities quickly closed Red Square and dispatched construction workers to collect the rubble.

The renovation works are part of an effort to repair the Kremlin wall that has been going on for several years.

The wall, featuring 20 ornate towers, was built by Italian architects in the late 15th century.

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?
2
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
3
Ukraine sees new record high in virus deaths, infections
4
Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back
5
Correction: Obit--Von Trapp Daughter story
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top