Kremlin says Ukraine may use force to reclaim rebel regions

Ukrainian officials have denied an intention to reclaim the rebel regions by force.

The two ex-Soviet neighbors have remained locked in a tense tug-of-war after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following the ouster of the country’s Kremlin-friendly president and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas. More than 14,000 people have died in the fighting.

President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represented a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. He said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees precluding any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia's borders.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Putin could quickly order an invasion of Ukraine and said that Washington stands ready to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia if he does.

Blinken was speaking Wednesday in Riga, Latvia, where he met with his NATO counterparts. He is scheduled to meet Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Stockholm.