Kremlin: Russia-US talks inspire no significant optimism

The talks aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine took place in Geneva on Monday and offered no sign of immediate progress. Moscow went in insisting on guarantees to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and even roll back the military alliance’s deployments in Eastern Europe — demands that Washington had earlier firmly rejected as a nonstarter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday the manner in which the talks were held — “open, comprehensive and direct” — “deserves a positive assessment,” but it's the result that matters. “So far, let's say, we see no significant reason for optimism,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.